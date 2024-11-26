Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Nordstrom updated its FY25 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.

Nordstrom Trading Down 1.1 %

JWN traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,314,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,560. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,928,479.20. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JWN

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.