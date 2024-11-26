NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.39. 8,064,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 32,743,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in NU by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

