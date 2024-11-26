Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,370.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.6% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 38,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NTR opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 144.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.