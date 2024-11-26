Nwam LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 153,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,385,000 after buying an additional 80,048 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2233 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

