Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 6,838 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

