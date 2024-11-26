Nwam LLC Invests $242,000 in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

