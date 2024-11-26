Nwam LLC Invests $282,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $218.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.87 and a 200 day moving average of $231.41. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.64 and a 52-week high of $267.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

