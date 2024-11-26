Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert Sells 4,032 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $413,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,982. The trade was a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.90. 937,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,358. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $228,000.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.