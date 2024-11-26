OMG Network (OMG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.16 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $52.43 million and approximately $11.16 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00042861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000542 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

