Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Trading Down 16.9% – What’s Next?

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

Ontex Group NV develops, produces, and supplies personal hygiene products and solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Cremer, Canbebe, Helen Harper, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

