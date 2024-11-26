ONUS Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $419,607.10 (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. ONUS has a market capitalization of $54.87 million and approximately $419,607.10 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ONUS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92,410.04 or 0.99998821 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,245.40 or 0.99820663 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.56587548 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $539,541.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ONUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.