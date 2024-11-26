OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $173.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OSIS

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,175.42. This represents a 46.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $6,071,809. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $168.99 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $119.57 and a 1 year high of $170.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.