Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $732,871.28 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 72,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $732,871.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,559,065 shares in the company, valued at $107,280,100.40. The trade was a 0.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mvm Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 10,835 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $109,325.15.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 147,581 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $1,517,132.68.

Paragon 28 Stock Up 1.2 %

FNA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,094. The company has a market cap of $835.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.01. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.58 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 46,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paragon 28 from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paragon 28

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.