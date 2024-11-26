Partners Group Holding AG Lowers Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,866 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group accounts for about 1.3% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.12% of The Carlyle Group worth $18,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 292.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250,021 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 56,811 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 187.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

