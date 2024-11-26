Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $59.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.