Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period. Miramar Fiduciary Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% during the second quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,646 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $277,823,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $297.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $224.45 and a 1 year high of $299.47. The company has a market capitalization of $446.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

