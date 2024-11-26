Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,629,000 after acquiring an additional 915,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,077,000 after purchasing an additional 124,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,730.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 93,569 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMCI. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.40 price target (down from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

