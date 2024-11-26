Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CAO Itai Perry Sells 1,573 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) CAO Itai Perry sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $17,051.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,907.96. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Itai Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Itai Perry sold 52,829 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $562,100.56.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Itai Perry sold 4,100 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. 4,853,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.44 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 17.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,764,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,473,000 after acquiring an additional 995,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 178,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,593,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 849,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,417,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 645,887 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYO

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.