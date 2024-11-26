PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in PayPal by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 695,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.6% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after buying an additional 63,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $88.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

