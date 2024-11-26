Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,761,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,697 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,460.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 607,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 568,238 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,978,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 369.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 286,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $173.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.81.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heron Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.