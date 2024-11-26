Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 48,452 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $233.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $198.00 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.21.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

