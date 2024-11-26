Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 6,678 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Nutanix by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.32.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

