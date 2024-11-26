Peregrine Diamonds (TSE:PGD) Stock Price Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. (TSE:PGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 330,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Peregrine Diamonds Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$106.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24.

About Peregrine Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Peregrine Diamonds Ltd., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious gems in Canada and Botswana. The company primarily explores for diamond. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Chidliak property comprising 266 mineral claims covering a total area of 277,997-hectares located on Baffin Island in Nunavut, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peregrine Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peregrine Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.