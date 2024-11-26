Perenti (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Stock Price Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.
Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining, Drilling Services, and Mining Services and Idoba segments. The company offers underground and surface contract mining, drill and blast, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, earthmoving, and machinery rebuilds services; and drilling services including specialized deep hole multi-intersectional directional diamond core drilling, underground diamond core drilling, drilling and blasting, and in-pit grade control services.
