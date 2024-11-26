Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $12.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after buying an additional 35,476 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Perion Network by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

