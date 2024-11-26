Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 64.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 457.5% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.0 %

PM opened at $130.73 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $134.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.07. The company has a market cap of $203.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

