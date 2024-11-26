Pitcairn Co. Has $533,000 Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NICE were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at $22,849,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NICE by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 43.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock opened at $183.70 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $151.52 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.40 and a 200-day moving average of $175.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

