Pitcairn Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,921,000 after acquiring an additional 176,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,853,000 after buying an additional 84,394 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

