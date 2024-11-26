Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after buying an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,803,000 after acquiring an additional 246,224 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,950,000 after purchasing an additional 673,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

