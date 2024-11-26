Pitcairn Co. Sells 492 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 28.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DORM opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,316,697.28. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Leff sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $734,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,153.76. This trade represents a 29.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,012. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

