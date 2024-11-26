Polkadot (DOT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.86 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $7.79 or 0.00008467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $11.86 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,957.80 or 0.99964907 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,921.40 or 0.99925343 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,522,596,528 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official message board is forum.polkadot.network. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.com.
Polkadot Coin Trading
