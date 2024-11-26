Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 350 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.23. 120,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,668,029. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.