Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 294 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gentry Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $319,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 60,316 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,570,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after buying an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 829,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after buying an additional 311,150 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.