Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,352 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth $3,569,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.