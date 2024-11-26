Private Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $136.34.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

