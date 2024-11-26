Private Trust Co. NA Sells 4,978 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248,297 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,248,000 after acquiring an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,645 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

