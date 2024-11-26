Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,115,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,562,000 after buying an additional 7,049,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,406,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038,905 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,633,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,217,000 after buying an additional 1,091,282 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,884,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,150,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $52.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

