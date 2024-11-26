Prospector Partners LLC Has $16.84 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.8% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 296,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,835,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $5,611,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

