Prospector Partners LLC Purchases 765 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

