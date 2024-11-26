QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,208,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,470,203 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,246,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 123.2% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,306. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.3 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.67 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

