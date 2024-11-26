Redburn Atlantic Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from $225.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.45. 40,685,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,550,199. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.33 and its 200 day moving average is $186.38. Amazon.com has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

