Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 25th (ASTE, AXP, CORT, CPA, CSTE, CYH, EMN, FOXA, MHH, NSSC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, November 25th:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

