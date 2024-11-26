ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Director Michael Swinford Buys 16,471 Shares

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) Director Michael Swinford acquired 16,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780.24. This trade represents a 164.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.07. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 77.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of ReWalk Robotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

