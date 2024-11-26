REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Plans Dividend of $1.51

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 1.5103 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

NASDAQ:AIPI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 178,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,422. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $56.15.

