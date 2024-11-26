Rock Point Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Triumph Group makes up about 2.3% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of Triumph Group worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after buying an additional 168,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 603,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 958,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. 8,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,399. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.48.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

