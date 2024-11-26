Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 129.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,573 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Atkore worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 895.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 445.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 829.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ATKR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 92,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,545. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.26. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.13.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Atkore

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,290.30. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATKR

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.