RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) vs. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Financial Survey

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coinbase Global and RocketFuel Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 9 10 0 2.45 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus price target of $255.22, indicating a potential downside of 18.26%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

This table compares Coinbase Global and RocketFuel Blockchain”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 25.15 $94.87 million $5.86 53.28 RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 0.18 -$3.78 million N/A N/A

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 29.76% 14.81% 0.41% RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

