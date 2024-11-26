Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.38.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.50. 1,615,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $245.91. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,405 shares of company stock valued at $94,817,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $109,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $7,107,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 175.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

