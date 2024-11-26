RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Sells $173,518.16 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $173,518.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,183.76. The trade was a 25.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
RxSight Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ RXST traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 229,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,755. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Trading of RxSight
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 610.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 384,041 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the second quarter worth $19,512,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 74.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after buying an additional 302,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 438.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 291,733 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on RxSight
RxSight Company Profile
RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RxSight
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.