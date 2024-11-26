RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Sells $173,518.16 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $173,518.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,183.76. The trade was a 25.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RxSight Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ RXST traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 229,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,755. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 610.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 384,041 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the second quarter worth $19,512,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 74.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after buying an additional 302,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 438.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 291,733 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

