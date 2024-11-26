Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.18 Billion Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,184,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Booking by 55.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,897,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 342,723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,785.00.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,108.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,505.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,053.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,079.50 and a one year high of $5,237.00. The firm has a market cap of $169.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

